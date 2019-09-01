Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Analytics tab

Analytics tab analytics dashboard analytics chart analytics crm pie chart graphic uidesign minimal vector design app interface clean ux ui dashboad dashboard app dashboard ui dashboard design dashboard
Hello everyone 👋

Here is a new admin dashboard tab design concept for Fitbox — Kyiv's healthy food delivery. The project was done from scratch, and the main task that stood before me was to develop something between CRM and CMS. It helped the business easily monitor KPI's and traffic sources. Also, for now, administrators are able to process lead requests and edit content more quickly.

Share your thoughts, drop a ♥️ if you like it and stay tuned for more!

Got a cool project in mind or need help with existing?
Drop me a line at ntnkodesign@gmail.com | LinkedIn | Dribbble

