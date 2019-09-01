Web Design for Ukrainian Week in Berlin

The Ukrainian Week in Berlin is a joint initiative of the Embassy of Ukraine in Germany and the GIZ-Bureau for Political Communication in Ukraine to trace developments in Ukraine since the events on the Kyiv Maidan in winter 2013/14. The task was to create a two-page website with an announcement of events, a calendar, and a gallery. For each category, it was developed a separate color and a texture for more convenient and effective interaction with the website. The website is designed in a concise, discreet and modern style.

