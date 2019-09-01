Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Visio

Web Design for Ukrainian Week in Berlin

Visio
Visio
  • Save
Web Design for Ukrainian Week in Berlin wordpress brand identity logo design frontend design week woche ukraine graphic design banner web development webdesign website
Download color palette

The Ukrainian Week in Berlin is a joint initiative of the Embassy of Ukraine in Germany and the GIZ-Bureau for Political Communication in Ukraine to trace developments in Ukraine since the events on the Kyiv Maidan in winter 2013/14. The task was to create a two-page website with an announcement of events, a calendar, and a gallery. For each category, it was developed a separate color and a texture for more convenient and effective interaction with the website. The website is designed in a concise, discreet and modern style.

Press ' L ' to appreciate it. 👍

Visio
Visio

More by Visio

View profile
    • Like