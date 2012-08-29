ID Card presents: Skills

Tim Pietrusky

Tim Pietrusky
Tim Pietrusky
I created an almost pure CSS (simplified) version of Niklas Matthiesen's iD vCard.

To see the "live" version and the code, just visit http://codepen.io/TimPietrusky/pen/piIfy

Rebound of
iD vCard
By Niklas Mathiesen
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Tim Pietrusky
Tim Pietrusky

