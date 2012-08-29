Daniel Marino

Steve Koontz Biz Card Website css3 svg open sans responsive
Whipped up a little one-page business card site for my buddy Steve Koontz last night. Some fun css3 transitions, svg, responsive stuff happening.

Posted on Aug 29, 2012
