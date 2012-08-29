StowAwayBag.com

Meredith Atwater

I designed and built this website for the non profit freelance client StowAwayBag. I also created the logo and branding. There was also a magazine ad that was designed and published in Budget Travel.

Posted on Aug 29, 2012
