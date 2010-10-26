Daniel Golden

Sticky From Stratch

Daniel Golden
Daniel Golden
Sticky From Stratch note paper yellow bible texture corinthians
Occasionally I'll get very bored and I'll pop open photophop to pass the time. The wood background was an image, but the paper was made from scratch.

Thanks Joel Glovier for drafting me!

Posted on Oct 26, 2010
Daniel Golden
Daniel Golden

