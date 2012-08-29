Lee Ann Woolbright

Metropolis II

Lee Ann Woolbright
Lee Ann Woolbright
  • Save
Metropolis II city owl city shirt
Download color palette

Redid most of the shirt. Added stars, new location of type, new type! All hand drawn! Thanks to @ismaelburciaga and @andrewmiller for the critique :)

D241fa9bbbdd0bfa348ea8804fbbd05d
Rebound of
Metropolis
By Lee Ann Woolbright
View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Lee Ann Woolbright
Lee Ann Woolbright

More by Lee Ann Woolbright

View profile
    • Like