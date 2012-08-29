Meredith Atwater

Red Hat Office Bricks

Red Hat Office Bricks red hat installation design wall graphics signage global offices
An installation created for Red Hat's headquarter meeting room showing all the offices located world-wide. Each office's location is shown abstractly by zooming in close to the coastal areas and cropping it to the size of a brick.

Posted on Aug 29, 2012
