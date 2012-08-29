Ivaylo Nedkov

Superfly Prod.

Ivaylo Nedkov
Ivaylo Nedkov
Hire Me
  • Save
Superfly Prod. ivaylo nedkov super fly superfly logo orange type typography
Download color palette

Another direction on the Superfly logo.
Which one is your fav so far?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Ivaylo Nedkov
Ivaylo Nedkov
Creative Director & Co-Founder of FourPlus Studio.
Hire Me

More by Ivaylo Nedkov

View profile
    • Like