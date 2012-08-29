Lara Morton

Cap 2

Lara Morton
Lara Morton
  • Save
Cap 2
Download color palette

logo shown how it could be used on posters...

224524ce043dbeb734e298408cfc793c
Rebound of
Capoeira Logo Design
By Lara Morton
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Lara Morton
Lara Morton

More by Lara Morton

View profile
    • Like