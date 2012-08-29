Doug Hucker

Hole-e Crap

Hole-e Crap illustration pedestrian black white
The NYPD accidentally shot 9 pedestrians in a gunfight near the Empire State Building. Oops.
See full-size here: http://www.doughucker.com/Target-Practice

Posted on Aug 29, 2012
