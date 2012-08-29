Jacob Cass

Access Hive Cards branding logo hive security hexagon bee access business card card keyhole qr qr code
AccessHive is a corporate access management system for companies with 300 employees or more. This is their new logo / branding and business card. Will be printed letterpressed on thick stock soon.

Posted on Aug 29, 2012
