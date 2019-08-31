Logo Design for 4A Games

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
4A Games is a video game development studio known for its atmospheric first-person shooters Metro 2033, Metro: Last Light, METRO: REDUX and Arktika.1. The goal was to redesign the logo in a minimalist style, using the previous color scheme and the same style. It was used a pyramid-shaped grid to create a typographic ligature logo combining “4” and “A” into one sign.
