Logo Design for EcoSpace

EcoSpace is a festival dedicated to environmental issues and a healthy lifestyle. In the logo, it was used the symbolism of the leaves, the earth and the hand caring for the earth to convey the basic values of this event.
Press ' L ' to appreciate it. 👍