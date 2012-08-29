Matthew Olin

Typographic Superman

Typographic Superman typography superhero superman caslon character hero font illustration
Detail of 1 in a series of 8 superheroes created from typography. Complete set can be found here: http://bit.ly/SJ6tdZ

Posted on Aug 29, 2012
