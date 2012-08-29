Shaun Cuff

Festival poster

Shaun Cuff
Shaun Cuff
  • Save
Festival poster typography poster typography retro vintage
Download color palette

A sneak preview of a concept I've put together for a poster.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Shaun Cuff
Shaun Cuff

More by Shaun Cuff

View profile
    • Like