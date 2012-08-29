Scott Sanders

Andy Warhol Catalogue

Andy Warhol Catalogue book graphic design
Book to catalogue the sale of a set of Andy Warhol paintings. Cloth bound hard case cover screen printed 1 colour with type in white foil

Posted on Aug 29, 2012
