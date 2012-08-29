Helder Oliveira

Prospector

Prospector editorial illustration economy press cards personal data
Another editorial Illo.
This one is about the personal data contained in client cards. This info is taken form cards and used as commercial and advertising targets.

Posted on Aug 29, 2012
