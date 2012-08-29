Andrei Marius

Sleek Web Ribbon

Andrei Marius
Andrei Marius
  • Save
Sleek Web Ribbon illustrator tutorial sleek web ribbon vector
Download color palette

Here's a sleek web ribbon I made in Ai.
You can find a detailed tutorial on how you can do it @Noupe.com.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Andrei Marius
Andrei Marius

More by Andrei Marius

View profile
    • Like