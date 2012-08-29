Javier Jaén Clavaín

Deego Toys

Javier Jaén Clavaín
Javier Jaén Clavaín
  • Save
Deego Toys toys customize
Download color palette

The main idea of the project "Monsters Series" is Deego Toys customize some of the classic characters of fear and terror, skeleton, zombie, mummy or vampire.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Javier Jaén Clavaín
Javier Jaén Clavaín

More by Javier Jaén Clavaín

View profile
    • Like