Redesign Diving Site

Redesign Diving Site
Working on the redesign of a diving website. It's an informative website about diving spots, clubs and more in Belgium and The Netherlands.
The client wanted a simple design with a focus on content.

Stay tuned for the end result because I used some fun css3 transitions and 3d effects on the boxed you see on this shot.

Posted on Aug 29, 2012
