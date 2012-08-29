🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The past couple of weeks I've been working hard to translate a really cool app idea into an easy to use mobile design.
As I'm trying to keep it clean and simple, I decided to not use labels in the tabbar. I'm convinced that the functions of the tabbar are pretty easy to connect with the icons used.
But to be sure I'd like to do a little test: where do you think the tabs stand for?