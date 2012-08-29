Kim Wouters

Tabbar

Kim Wouters
Kim Wouters
  • Save
Tabbar modernminimal tabbar ios mobile app
Download color palette

The past couple of weeks I've been working hard to translate a really cool app idea into an easy to use mobile design.

As I'm trying to keep it clean and simple, I decided to not use labels in the tabbar. I'm convinced that the functions of the tabbar are pretty easy to connect with the icons used.

But to be sure I'd like to do a little test: where do you think the tabs stand for?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Kim Wouters
Kim Wouters

More by Kim Wouters

View profile
    • Like