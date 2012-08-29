Timo Eising

Bikeparks Waiting For Review

Yesterday we send the Bikeparks App off to Apple and are now waiting for review.

I've been crazy busy the last days doing everything, from design,code to marketing. But now it's Apples turn to approve the App :).

For all the german folks check out:

## https://www.facebook.com/bikeparkapp

or follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/BikeparkApp

or the website:

www.bikeparkapp.com

Posted on Aug 29, 2012
