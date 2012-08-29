Bikeparks Waiting For Review

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Yesterday we send the Bikeparks App off to Apple and are now waiting for review.
I've been crazy busy the last days doing everything, from design,code to marketing. But now it's Apples turn to approve the App :).
For all the german folks check out:
## https://www.facebook.com/bikeparkapp
or follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/BikeparkApp
or the website:
www.bikeparkapp.com