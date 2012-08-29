Neo Responsive WordPress Theme - Synced Sliders

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Neo is a flexible and fully responsive WordPress theme suitable for both business and creative websites. A clean look + powerful features means Neo WordPress theme can effortlessly adapt to the needs to your next project.
Neo allows the fullscreen background slider to be synchronized with a slider within the page's content. This means, the background slider gets its content and changes the images in time with the page's slideshow. Applicable to posts, projects, galleries & the homepage. Use this feature everywhere.
Check Out the demo to see it in action:
NEO WordPress Theme