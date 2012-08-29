Piet van Dongen

iCheckMovies iOS App: Cover Loading Animation

Piet van Dongen
Piet van Dongen
  • Save
iCheckMovies iOS App: Cover Loading Animation app ios iphone icheckmovies animation movie cover list dvd poster blue
Download color palette

Cover images in the list overview will be loaded asynchronously to enhance the user experience.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Piet van Dongen
Piet van Dongen

More by Piet van Dongen

View profile
    • Like