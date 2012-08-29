🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Couldn't get any sleep last night, so I ended up spending hours with work and browsing articles on the internet. Thanks to @Matthias Mentasti I stumbled across this discussion on the purpose of dribbble these days.
It really made me think – I'm not a like-hoarder-person, still I haven't been using dribbble mainly for feedback and criticism, though the little reviewing bothers me just as much.
So, I'd like to make good and share with you the recent project I am working on: it's about creating a custom lettered alphabet for an Austrian company.
Well, feedback is very, very much appreciated!