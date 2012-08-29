Louis Kuhlmann

Gryme Logo Design and Exploration

Gryme Logo Design and Exploration clothing photoshop photography overlay layering
This was a logo project for Gryme, an online clothing retailer that will launch later this year. After developing the flat logo in Illustrator, I went out and collected my own photographic elements to bring into Adobe Photoshop and play with the textural aspect of the design.

Posted on Aug 29, 2012
