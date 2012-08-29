Bree Mateljan

Perth Gourmet Food Van - Circle Logo typography illustration perth identity gourmet takeaway food van food logo circular circle
Pro-bono logo identity design created for a local food van initiative that aims to 'serve food to those that want something different but do not want to go to a food court or a local sit down restaurant'.

Variation utilising the logotype, without food van illustration, on a circular element.

