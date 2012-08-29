mike stickel

More doggin’ around

mike stickel
mike stickel
  • Save
More doggin’ around dog logo
Download color palette

A little more exploration. Busting out of the circle in this case.

Screen shot 2012 08 27 at 6.34.55 pm
Rebound of
reworking logo
By mike stickel
View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
mike stickel
mike stickel

More by mike stickel

View profile
    • Like