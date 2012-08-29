Von Glitschka

David

Von Glitschka
Von Glitschka
  • Save
David vonster sketch illustration character vector
Download color palette

I've finished Goliath. Now I'm working on David.

1e6f22c1d52d6a9a6d082e48eb97b2c6
Rebound of
Building Goliath
By Von Glitschka
View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Von Glitschka
Von Glitschka

More by Von Glitschka

View profile
    • Like