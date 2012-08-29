Mike Kamanski

Ripplemdk | Kamanski: New Branding

Mike Kamanski
Mike Kamanski
  • Save
Ripplemdk | Kamanski: New Branding gif branding kamanski ripplemdk slcdribbble mrs. eaves animated
Download color palette

Dribbble-ized version of my new website header / overall branding for my freelance work. Critique's very welcome.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Mike Kamanski
Mike Kamanski

More by Mike Kamanski

View profile
    • Like