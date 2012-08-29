UI Nav Work

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Working on cleaning up an internal tool's header, adding some things.
A while ago I gisted some CSS for faded gradient borders using the experimental (and mostly only webkit) border-image attribute.
Couldn't get that one to work today, so I wrote a more gracefully degraded (and firefox friendly) version you can steal here.
See the old gist here.