UI Nav Work

Working on cleaning up an internal tool's header, adding some things.

A while ago I gisted some CSS for faded gradient borders using the experimental (and mostly only webkit) border-image attribute.

Couldn't get that one to work today, so I wrote a more gracefully degraded (and firefox friendly) version you can steal here.

See the old gist here.

Posted on Aug 29, 2012
