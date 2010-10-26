Nishant Kothary

Don't have a cow

Nishant Kothary
Nishant Kothary
  • Save
Don't have a cow rainypixels blog post illustration animal cow
Download color palette

For another blog post. Illustrated with a Wacom.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2010
Nishant Kothary
Nishant Kothary

More by Nishant Kothary

View profile
    • Like