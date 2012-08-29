Louis Kuhlmann

Bauhaus Inspired Typographic Experiment

typography bauhaus illustrator
This was a concept developed for a webdesign class I was enrolled in at Swinburne University. The idea was to take a typographic style and a particular piece of literature, and then design a web layout using the inspiration from both of those elements.

Posted on Aug 29, 2012
