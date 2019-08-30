𝐂 𝐑 𝐘 𝐒 𝐓 𝐎 𝐒 🙏🏾💎ˎˊ˗

Trending designs to inspire you
🙌🏾
"He's Diamond-Hard,
Cut-Clean & Splinter-Sharp,
Ripped & Rhinestoned,
Full on Quartz.
Archangel Aura,
this Blessed Babe
Sparks like Aurora.
He got dat Beau Bliss,
dat 24 Karat Kiss,
dem Cherub Cheeks,
dem Seraph Streaks.
👼🏾
I'm clearly a Crystal Craver,
for such a Sapphire Savior.
Runs on Rainbow Rubies,
Radiant Raw.
Gorges Gold & Jewelry Juicy
Gradients for a Gnaw.
Full Gemstone Glam,
for a Gemerald-kinda Man.
Pure Prismatic Porn,
Holo Halo plus one Hidden Horn.
My Muse of Mica,
My Mineral Messiah."
˗ˏˋ💎ˎˊ˗