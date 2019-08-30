Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
˗ˏˋ𝑨𝑶𝑲𝑼𝑹𝑨 ⛲˖°✧

𝐂 𝐑 𝐘 𝐒 𝐓 𝐎 𝐒 🙏🏾💎ˎˊ˗

˗ˏˋ𝑨𝑶𝑲𝑼𝑹𝑨 ⛲˖°✧
˗ˏˋ𝑨𝑶𝑲𝑼𝑹𝑨 ⛲˖°✧
Hire Me
  • Save
𝐂 𝐑 𝐘 𝐒 𝐓 𝐎 𝐒 🙏🏾💎ˎˊ˗ lgbt pride gay pride beauty iridescent jewels aesthetics pastel pink soft sparkle kaleidoscope rainbow gems crystals queer gay gif animation boy
𝐂 𝐑 𝐘 𝐒 𝐓 𝐎 𝐒 🙏🏾💎ˎˊ˗ lgbt pride gay pride beauty iridescent jewels aesthetics pastel pink soft sparkle kaleidoscope rainbow gems crystals queer gay gif animation boy
Download color palette
  1. kal1.gif
  2. kal2.jpg

🙌🏾

"He's Diamond-Hard,
Cut-Clean & Splinter-Sharp,
Ripped & Rhinestoned,
Full on Quartz.

Archangel Aura,
this Blessed Babe
Sparks like Aurora.

He got dat Beau Bliss,
dat 24 Karat Kiss,
dem Cherub Cheeks,
dem Seraph Streaks.

👼🏾

I'm clearly a Crystal Craver,
for such a Sapphire Savior.

Runs on Rainbow Rubies,
Radiant Raw.
Gorges Gold & Jewelry Juicy
Gradients for a Gnaw.

Full Gemstone Glam,
for a Gemerald-kinda Man.

Pure Prismatic Porn,
Holo Halo plus one Hidden Horn.

My Muse of Mica,
My Mineral Messiah."

˗ˏˋ💎ˎˊ˗

˗ˏˋ𝑨𝑶𝑲𝑼𝑹𝑨 ⛲˖°✧
˗ˏˋ𝑨𝑶𝑲𝑼𝑹𝑨 ⛲˖°✧
🦩ᴀᴛʟᴀɴᴛᴇᴀɴ ᴀʀᴛs🦜ᴇʟʏsɪᴀɴ ᴇᴅɪᴛs🦚ᴅᴇʟᴘʜɪᴄ ᴅᴇsɪɢɴs🌴🍹🏳️‍🌈♡⊹
Hire Me

More by ˗ˏˋ𝑨𝑶𝑲𝑼𝑹𝑨 ⛲˖°✧

View profile
    • Like