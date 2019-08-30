𝐂 𝐑 𝐘 𝐒 𝐓 𝐎 𝐒 🙏🏾💎ˎˊ˗

🙌🏾

"He's Diamond-Hard,

Cut-Clean & Splinter-Sharp,

Ripped & Rhinestoned,

Full on Quartz.



Archangel Aura,

this Blessed Babe

Sparks like Aurora.



He got dat Beau Bliss,

dat 24 Karat Kiss,

dem Cherub Cheeks,

dem Seraph Streaks.



👼🏾

I'm clearly a Crystal Craver,

for such a Sapphire Savior.



Runs on Rainbow Rubies,

Radiant Raw.

Gorges Gold & Jewelry Juicy

Gradients for a Gnaw.



Full Gemstone Glam,

for a Gemerald-kinda Man.



Pure Prismatic Porn,

Holo Halo plus one Hidden Horn.



My Muse of Mica,

My Mineral Messiah."



˗ˏˋ💎ˎˊ˗