P. Von Haggen.

J.C.M.B.

P. Von Haggen.
P. Von Haggen.
  • Save
J.C.M.B. monogram anagram letters letterpress lettering hand lettering patch locked
Download color palette

Monogram for a friend's tattoo.. I still can't figuring out what to do with that J..

View all tags
Posted on Aug 28, 2012
P. Von Haggen.
P. Von Haggen.

More by P. Von Haggen.

View profile
    • Like