All Positive Energy - Logomark Design

All Positive Energy - Logomark Design illustration design typography brand brand identity negative space identity designer logotype designer logomark lettermark smart mark blue gradient shooting star brand identity designer monogram design typogaphy branding trademark a letter a day negative space logo
Here's a logomark i recently developed for All Positive Energy, a fitness and travel apparel company ✈️

The star on the negative space of the A conveys the positivity on a beautiful way 🌟

Press Like if this mark makes you feel positive!

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

Rebound of
All Positive Energy - Logo Grid
By Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
