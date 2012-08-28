Andrew McBride

Fiticons

Andrew McBride
Andrew McBride
  • Save
Fiticons sweatguru icons fitness dj rumba crossfit whistle lotus yogi bear weights meh wip
Download color palette

getting started on some fitness icons for a project. still needs some work to improve consistency and everything. any input would be great.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 28, 2012
Andrew McBride
Andrew McBride

More by Andrew McBride

View profile
    • Like