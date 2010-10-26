Pedja Rusic

Rocket

Pedja Rusic
Pedja Rusic
  • Save
Rocket wtf booooom hahahahahah caps day is app bish oh when you were young ooooh lady ladyyy gently tell meeee oooooh sail awaiii like a boss
Download color palette

I'm on a ROCKET, like a BOSS! Suck my own dick, like a BOSS!

Just a wip nothin much, dribbble if u have any suggestions, but actual suggestions! Not like the blah blah is wrong, and work on that, im stupid so tell me what pixel u want to go where and why thx ! ˆ ˆ

Pedja Rusic
Pedja Rusic
tipsypixel [dot] com

More by Pedja Rusic

View profile
    • Like