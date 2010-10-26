This Paper Ship

Kibo Group International

This Paper Ship
This Paper Ship
  • Save
Kibo Group International annual report illustration africa non-profit typography
Download color palette

Part of the in-progress cover for an annual report for Kibo Group International, a non-profit organization that focuses on creative development and initiatives in East Africa.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2010
This Paper Ship
This Paper Ship

More by This Paper Ship

View profile
    • Like