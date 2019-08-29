Rames Creative Design

Old Meet New Logo Design for Magnolia Inspection.

Old Meet New Logo Design for Magnolia Inspection.
Magnolia Inspection is a pipeline company. They are starting a dba inspection company. That is visual inspection.

In the style attribute, client want logo Classic, Mature, and Luxurious.

And I make it like this, its go classic butbwith modern touch with one color and less deatail make it old meet new style.

Let me know what do you think about this? Any feedback is welcome!

Wanna work with us? You can direct messages here :
Email ramescreative@gmail.com
Chat WhatsApp

