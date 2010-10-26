Jason Vanlue

Zombie Pumpkin

Jason Vanlue
Jason Vanlue
rails ruby zombies pumpkin halloween
Carved a Rails for Zombies pumpkin last night in preparation for the website launch coming this weekend...

Rebound of
R4Z Shirt
By Jason Vanlue
Posted on Oct 26, 2010
Jason Vanlue
Jason Vanlue

