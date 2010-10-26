Mac Pro Vs MBP

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
OK party people, not trying to set off a debate here - but I need some serious input from people who know this stuff best: YOU GUYS.
Here's the question:
Can a beefed up Macbook Pro handle the workflow of a Mac Pro for graphics creation?
The caveat:
I don't intend the MBP to be my only machine, but on some days it will need to be my primary machine.
The whole story:(*srry for length*)
I work at a nonprofit. We have limited resources, and we are committed to producing top quality work. So sometimes we have to make things stretch.
My work computer is a PC (nuff said). It's clearly time for an upgrade, and my boss is 100% in favor of getting me a Mac. But because of limited resources, we're wondering if I can get away with a Macbook Pro instead of a Mac Pro.
The caveat is that I get to work remotely several days a week (3+ on average) at home where I have my 8 core Mac Pro which is more than capable of handling anything I throw at it. So the MBP isn't necessarily going to be my primary machine - although it will be when I'm in the office.
Addt'l Details
To give you an idea of what I'm responsible for producing with this box, I do photo editing and graphics creation for print and web with Photoshop. I also use Illustrator and InDesign, and occasionally C4D for some basic 3D rendering. I also use Espresso, Transmit, and Versions for development almost daily. And I have most of these apps open all at the same time.
In my 6 years doing graphics I've always used a Desktop as my primary machine, so I just don't have real experience with a laptop to say whether a good MBP will be sufficient for my primary machine in the office.
So based on your collective experiences, do you think a MBP (beefed up) is suitable to handle a typical-to-heavy graphics creation workflow?