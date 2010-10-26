Mac Pro Vs MBP

OK party people, not trying to set off a debate here - but I need some serious input from people who know this stuff best: YOU GUYS.

Here's the question:

Can a beefed up Macbook Pro handle the workflow of a Mac Pro for graphics creation?

The caveat:

I don't intend the MBP to be my only machine, but on some days it will need to be my primary machine.

The whole story:(*srry for length*)

I work at a nonprofit. We have limited resources, and we are committed to producing top quality work. So sometimes we have to make things stretch.

My work computer is a PC (nuff said). It's clearly time for an upgrade, and my boss is 100% in favor of getting me a Mac. But because of limited resources, we're wondering if I can get away with a Macbook Pro instead of a Mac Pro.

The caveat is that I get to work remotely several days a week (3+ on average) at home where I have my 8 core Mac Pro which is more than capable of handling anything I throw at it. So the MBP isn't necessarily going to be my primary machine - although it will be when I'm in the office.

Addt'l Details

To give you an idea of what I'm responsible for producing with this box, I do photo editing and graphics creation for print and web with Photoshop. I also use Illustrator and InDesign, and occasionally C4D for some basic 3D rendering. I also use Espresso, Transmit, and Versions for development almost daily. And I have most of these apps open all at the same time.

In my 6 years doing graphics I've always used a Desktop as my primary machine, so I just don't have real experience with a laptop to say whether a good MBP will be sufficient for my primary machine in the office.

So based on your collective experiences, do you think a MBP (beefed up) is suitable to handle a typical-to-heavy graphics creation workflow?