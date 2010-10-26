Matt Stevens

GUTS trophy rough cut

Matt Stevens
Matt Stevens
  • Save
GUTS trophy rough cut
Download color palette

The metal plates will be attached around the perimeter of these trophies, one for individual and one for team category. Trophy design by coworker, Barry Becker.

E83b671f9f6502cd387921d4661dedfa
Rebound of
GUTS trophy plates
By Matt Stevens
Posted on Oct 26, 2010
Matt Stevens
Matt Stevens

More by Matt Stevens

View profile
    • Like