Fashion EMag 1 3

Hey Guys! Sharing article and content screens along with its discover pages in english version for our fashion magazine’s app for iOS I shared in my last shot. Don’t forget to check its rebound shots below as those will take you through my past design screens.

I hope you like it.

Glad to hear your voice in the comment down 👇🏻 here.

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖