Illustrative Portrait

Illustrative Portrait stars space portrait earth moon 2010 2050 future constellations illustration
Fun illustrative self portrait showing the present and future. Had to cut some planned details due to time constraints, but I like how it turned out.

Printed size is a 24" by 24" circle, which can be rotated to view the other side.

Rebound of
Stars
By Evan Dinsmore
Posted on Oct 26, 2010
