Rizqi Nugroho

kopikimi presentation by BB

Rizqi Nugroho
Rizqi Nugroho
  • Save
kopikimi presentation by BB design black berang2 branding logo
Download color palette

brand identity of kopikimi, the BB logo's mine, just in case..

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2019
Rizqi Nugroho
Rizqi Nugroho

More by Rizqi Nugroho

View profile
    • Like