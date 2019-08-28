Trending designs to inspire you
I've been staring at the New York Time's The Daily podcast logo for months. So I wanted to take a swing at generating a similar gradient. Created in Sketch, apparently the actual 'The Daily' font is totally custom, let me know if you have access to it and I will update ;)