Dmitry Kiiashko

League of Legends - Champions app concept design

Dmitry Kiiashko
Dmitry Kiiashko
Hire Me
  • Save
League of Legends - Champions app concept design stats lol ux uiux ui riotgames mobile moba league of legends leagueoflegends hero game figma esports design dark concept character champions app
Download color palette

I want to provide you the first of many works of the fan concept of a mobile application for the League of Legends. This application will include complete information about all the champions, their history, abilities, builds, skins and 3D models with which you can interact.

As the main character, I use reworked version of the Pantheon which was recently added to the League of Legends client! Thanks to @Riot Games for amazing game! Hope you like my concept!

You can find full project here.

I am always available for new projects!
Contact me at unepickid@gmail.com

Follow me on Behance | Twitter | Instagram

Dmitry Kiiashko
Dmitry Kiiashko
UI/UX Designer. Available for freelance projects ↴
Hire Me

More by Dmitry Kiiashko

View profile
    • Like