League of Legends - Champions app concept design

I want to provide you the first of many works of the fan concept of a mobile application for the League of Legends. This application will include complete information about all the champions, their history, abilities, builds, skins and 3D models with which you can interact.

As the main character, I use reworked version of the Pantheon which was recently added to the League of Legends client! Thanks to @Riot Games for amazing game! Hope you like my concept!

You can find full project here.

