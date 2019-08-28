Jocelyn Chen

Toy Zebra Logo Showcase

Jocelyn Chen
Jocelyn Chen
  • Save
Toy Zebra Logo Showcase uiuxdesign product design minimal animation typography branding vector logo design illustration
Download color palette

Hello friends, just a little logo animation for fun! Hope you enjoy it 🧡

Jocelyn Chen
Jocelyn Chen

More by Jocelyn Chen

View profile
    • Like